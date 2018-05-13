CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Updated 7:23 pm, Sunday, May 13, 2018
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 13, 2018
_____
696 FPUS51 KBOX 132316
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
715 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018
CTZ002-140800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
715 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Patchy
fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ003-140800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
715 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Patchy
fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ004-140800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
715 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming
light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather