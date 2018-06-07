CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Updated 7:25 am, Thursday, June 7, 2018
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 7, 2018
047 FPUS51 KBOX 071116
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
715 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018
CTZ002-072000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
715 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ003-072000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
715 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ004-072000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
715 AM EDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
