CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Published 4:24 am, Saturday, June 9, 2018
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018
616 FPUS51 KBOX 090816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018
CTZ002-092000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ003-092000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ004-092000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
