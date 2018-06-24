CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

_____

624 FPUS51 KBOX 241416

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1015 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

CTZ002-242000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

1015 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

CTZ003-242000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

1015 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

CTZ004-242000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

1015 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather