CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Updated 1:22 am, Tuesday, July 3, 2018
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018
_____
372 FPUS51 KBOX 030516
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
CTZ002-030800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index
values up to 103 early in the evening.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows
around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy
fog. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ003-030800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 103 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat
index values up to 100 early in the evening.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy
fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
$$
CTZ004-030800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy
fog. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
$$
_____
