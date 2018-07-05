CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018

917 FPUS51 KBOX 052316

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

715 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

CTZ002-060800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

715 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ003-060800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

715 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ004-060800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

715 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Areas of fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

