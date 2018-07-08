CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018
_____
391 FPUS51 KBOX 080216
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1015 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
CTZ002-080800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
1015 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ003-080800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
1015 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ004-080800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
1015 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather