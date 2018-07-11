CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018
_____
031 FPUS51 KBOX 110516
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EDT Wed Jul 11 2018
CTZ002-110800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
CTZ003-110800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ004-110800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EDT Wed Jul 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather