CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 12, 2018

972 FPUS51 KBOX 130516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

CTZ002-130800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ003-130800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ004-130800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

