CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 12, 2018
_____
972 FPUS51 KBOX 130516
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
CTZ002-130800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ003-130800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ004-130800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather