CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows around
70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
