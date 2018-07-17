CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018
_____
885 FPUS51 KBOX 171415
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1015 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
CTZ002-172000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
1015 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms, then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds,
heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph,
increasing to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning in
the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
CTZ003-172000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
1015 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature
falling into the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and
frequent lightning in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
$$
CTZ004-172000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
1015 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning in
the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
