CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018

_____

885 FPUS51 KBOX 171415

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1015 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

CTZ002-172000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

1015 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds,

heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ003-172000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

1015 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature

falling into the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and

frequent lightning in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ004-172000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

1015 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

