CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 20, 2018

_____

172 FPUS51 KBOX 210816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

CTZ002-212000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. More humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ003-212000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Humid with highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ004-212000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

widespread showers and numerous thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

More humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in

the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the morning. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Humid. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

