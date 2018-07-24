CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 23, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Humid with highs around

80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

