CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018
_____
076 FPUS51 KBOX 030516
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
CTZ002-030800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ003-030800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ004-030800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog in
the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
