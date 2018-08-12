CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018
_____
800 FPUS51 KBOX 120216
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1015 PM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
CTZ002-120800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
1015 PM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy
fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas
of fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ003-120800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
1015 PM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy
fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy
fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas
of fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ004-120800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
1015 PM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy
fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of
fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas
of fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather