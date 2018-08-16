CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

_____

982 FPUS51 KBOX 160516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

CTZ002-160800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ003-160800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ004-160800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

