CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

_____

422 FPUS51 KBOX 020516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

CTZ002-020800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ003-020800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

60. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Humid with lows around

70. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ004-020800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

60. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Humid with lows around

70. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Hot with highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather