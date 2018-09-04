CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018

_____

955 FPUS51 KBOX 042016

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

CTZ002-050800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ003-050800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-050800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph this

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

