CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
_____
381 FPUS51 KBOX 110516
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
CTZ002-110800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ003-110800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Temperature rising into
the mid 60s through sunrise. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile
or less at times in the morning. Not as cool. Humid with highs in
the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ004-110800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Patchy fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times in the morning. Not as cool. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
