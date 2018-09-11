CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

381 FPUS51 KBOX 110516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

CTZ002-110800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-110800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Temperature rising into

the mid 60s through sunrise. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times in the morning. Not as cool. Humid with highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-110800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Not as cool. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

