CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 28, 2018
_____
224 FPUS51 KBOX 290516
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018
CTZ002-290800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ003-290800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around
50. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning with
visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 70.
$$
CTZ004-290800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around
50. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning with
visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Not as cool with
highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 70.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather