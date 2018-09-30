CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

002 FPUS51 KBOX 300816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

CTZ002-302000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ003-302000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ004-302000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

