CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018

_____

919 FPUS51 KBOX 102116

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 PM EST Mon Dec 10 2018

CTZ002-110900-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 PM EST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ003-110900-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 PM EST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

$$

CTZ004-110900-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 PM EST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

