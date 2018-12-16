CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018

_____

089 FPUS51 KBOX 161816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

CTZ002-162100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ003-162100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ004-162100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of snow

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather