CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 28, 2018
_____
890 FPUS51 KBOX 290916
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
CTZ002-292100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature
falling to around 40 this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
CTZ003-292100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature
falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ004-292100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into
the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs around 40.
$$
_____
