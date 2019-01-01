CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 31, 2018
_____
986 FPUS51 KBOX 010916
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
CTZ002-012100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature
falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. West winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ003-012100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning, then sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the
mid 40s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming
northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 19. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ004-012100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning, then sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the
upper 40s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming
northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 19. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather