Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 13. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 10 above. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 10 above. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
