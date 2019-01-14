CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 13, 2019
_____
993 FPUS51 KBOX 140916
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
CTZ002-142100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
CTZ003-142100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
CTZ004-142100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid 20s.
$$
_____
