CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019
_____
669 FPUS51 KBOX 281216
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
715 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
CTZ002-282100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
715 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
CTZ003-282100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
715 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 16. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to
15. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
CTZ004-282100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
715 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
