CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 3, 2019

242 FPUS51 KBOX 040817

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

416 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

CTZ002-042000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

416 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

CTZ003-042000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

416 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ004-042000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

416 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of

showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

