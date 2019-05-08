CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2019
129 FPUS51 KBOX 080816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
CTZ002-082000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy
drizzle. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
CTZ003-082000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy
drizzle. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
CTZ004-082000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
