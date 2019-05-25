CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 24, 2019

_____

930 FPUS51 KBOX 250816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019

CTZ002-252000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. More humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-252000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. More humid with highs in the mid

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ004-252000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. More humid with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

