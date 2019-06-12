CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 11, 2019
_____
185 FPUS51 KBOX 120816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Wed Jun 12 2019
CTZ002-122000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ003-122000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cooler with highs
in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ004-122000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cooler with highs
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
