CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 12, 2019

321 FPUS51 KBOX 130816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

CTZ002-132000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-132000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ004-132000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

