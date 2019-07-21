CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 20, 2019
_____
295 FPUS51 KBOX 210816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
CTZ002-212000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index
values up to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 102 early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ003-212000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values
up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows around 70.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 101 early in
the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ004-212000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index
values up to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 102 early in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
