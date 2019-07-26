CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 25, 2019

138 FPUS51 KBOX 260816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Fri Jul 26 2019

CTZ002-262000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Fri Jul 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ003-262000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Fri Jul 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ004-262000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Fri Jul 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

