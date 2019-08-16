CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2019

_____

626 FPUS51 KBOX 160816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019

CTZ002-162000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ003-162000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ004-162000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather