CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Tue Aug 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

