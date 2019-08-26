CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 25, 2019

_____

454 FPUS51 KBOX 260845

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

445 AM EDT Mon Aug 26 2019

CTZ002-262015-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

445 AM EDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-262015-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

445 AM EDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ004-262015-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

445 AM EDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

