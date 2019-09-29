CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 28, 2019
_____
723 FPUS51 KBOX 290815
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Sun Sep 29 2019
CTZ002-292000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
CTZ003-292000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ004-292000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Sun Sep 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
