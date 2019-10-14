CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 13, 2019

_____

132 FPUS51 KBOX 140816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

CTZ002-142000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ003-142000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ004-142000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

