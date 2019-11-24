CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2019
_____
936 FPUS51 KBOX 240915
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019
CTZ002-242100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.
$$
CTZ003-242100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then
mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, cooler with highs
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ004-242100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, cooler with highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather