CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 9, 2019
_____
398 FPUS51 KBOX 100916
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
CTZ002-102100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON EST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers
this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Temperature falling to around 50 this afternoon. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow in the
evening, then snow after midnight. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with lows around 30. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Visibility one
quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 20. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ003-102100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON EST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers
this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Temperature falling to around 50 this afternoon. Southwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers with snow likely in the evening, then
snow after midnight. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny
in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Much cooler. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 19. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ004-102100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON EST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers
this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers with snow likely in the evening, then
snow after midnight. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Much cooler with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the
morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Much cooler.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 19. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Not as
cool with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
_____
