CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 5, 2020

_____

536 FPUS51 KBOX 060916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

CTZ002-062100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, freezing rain with a chance of sleet this morning,

then rain and freezing rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog.

Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less

at times after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely with a chance of

freezing rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into

the upper 30s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

freezing rain. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ003-062100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Patchy fog. Little or no additional sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 20.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ004-062100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Patchy fog. Little or no additional sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 20.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather