CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 18, 2020

_____

831 FPUS51 KBOX 190915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

CTZ002-192100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ003-192100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ004-192100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

