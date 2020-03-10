CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 9, 2020
_____
002 FPUS51 KBOX 100815
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
CTZ002-102000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ003-102000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ004-102000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
