CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2020
_____
880 FPUS51 KBOX 010815
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020
CTZ002-012000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ003-012000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ004-012000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
