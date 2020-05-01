CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 30, 2020

_____

559 FPUS51 KBOX 010816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Fri May 1 2020

CTZ002-012000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers likely with

isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ003-012000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ004-012000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Showers, mainly this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

