CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

CTZ002-022000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

CTZ003-022000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

CTZ004-022000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

