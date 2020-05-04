CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 3, 2020

_____

133 FPUS51 KBOX 040815

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Mon May 4 2020

CTZ002-042000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ003-042000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CTZ004-042000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather