CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

_____

140 FPUS51 KBOX 140816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020

CTZ002-142000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ003-142000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ004-142000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

